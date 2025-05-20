Dawn of Discernment - Ep 1: Introduction

After much contemplation, and admittedly some persuasion, I’ve finally decided to launch a podcast.

The final straw that helped me make the decision came about from a meeting I had at Confluence - the result of which forms the second episode of this podcast - so stay tuned!

I’ve been aware for some time that many people like to listen while they drive/travel/work/play and often don’t have much time to read. So I’ve decided that, as well as conversations with amazing people, I’ll also record what I regard as the more important of my Substack articles and release them as podcasts.

Thank you for joining me in this new adventure.

Dawn 🌹

Podcast music: Intro and Outro - Eros Love by Harris Heller.

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.