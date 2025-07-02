Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 7: Spiritual Healing.

My guest today is a new friend, Jaya Simrit Kaur, an international spiritual healer and teacher, kundalini yoga and meditation instructor, sound healer, spiritual constellator, oracle, mentor, and mystic.

As we begin to learn more about our true nature - that we are more than just our ‘physical body’ - we will invariably lean towards ‘spirituality’.

Although we can easily find a great deal of information about how we can evolve and grow through spiritual practices, at the same time, a lot of the information is misleading, which is clearly unhelpful for people who are working through difficult situations or even through trauma.

This leads us to ask many questions, such as:

How can we know if someone is gaslighting us?

How can we recognise that staying in pain does not promote growth, nor will it allow healing?

How can we discern our way through all this information to find what will truly help us?

Join us for an empowering conversation in which Jaya generously shares her wisdom as we explore these questions and much more…

