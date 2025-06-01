Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 3: Divide & Conquer

One of the reasons for starting a podcast here on Substack was to provide audio versions of some of my articles.
I’ve chosen ‘Divide and Conquer’ as the first article to be recorded in audio form, because it is a topic that is just as relevant today as when I first wrote about it in September 2022, and then in November 2024 when I updated the article, which is the version of this podcast episode.
Here are the links for the original articles,
AND
Thank you,
Dawn 🌹
Podcast music: Intro and Outro - Eros Love by Harris Heller.
