Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 8: Alchemy: The Original Science

In this episode, my good friend Dr Steven A Young PhD explains why his academic qualifications put him in exactly the right position to expose the problems with many of the current scientific theories, and how they give us a false model of reality.

In addition, we discuss his love of music and his journey through the world of music, from performing as a DJ to producing his own music.

We also touch on the topic of alchemy and how that is, in truth, the true and original science because it is based on the 4 real elements; namely, fire, air, water, and earth.

Join us for an exposé of science from someone who trained within their hallowed halls, yet still managed to see the fundamental flaws.

