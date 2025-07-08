Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 8: Alchemy: The Original Science

In this episode, my good friend Dr Steven A Young PhD explains why his academic qualifications put him in exactly the right position to expose the problems with many of the current scientific theories, and how they give us a false model of reality.
In addition, we discuss his love of music and his journey through the world of music, from performing as a DJ to producing his own music.
We also touch on the topic of alchemy and how that is, in truth, the true and original science because it is based on the 4 real elements; namely, fire, air, water, and earth.
Join us for an exposé of science from someone who trained within their hallowed halls, yet still managed to see the fundamental flaws.
Useful Resources:
My Odysee Channel for the video version
Links for Steve’s work:
Website: stevenyoung.uk
Youtube: youtube.com/@steven_a_young
Patreon: patreon.com/c/steven_a_young
Telegram channel: @stevenyounguk
All links: https://linktr.ee/steven_a_young
Book: A Fool’s Wisdom - available through Amazon
Signed copies - through his website https://stevenyoung.uk/
Illuminate & Elevate - 13th/14th September 2025 in England
