Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 2: New Biology

I was fortunate to sit down with Asher Cowan (Dr Tom Cowan’s son) at Confluence to talk about the New Biology Clinic.

This conversation was the inspiration that led me to create my podcast.

If you’re familiar with my work, you’ll be aware of my research in which I’ve shown that the mainstream medical system does not operate from a true understanding of how the body functions; which means their ‘solutions’ fall short of truly helping people recover their health.

The New Biology Clinic team, on the other hand, does understand how the human body functions. They also understand how important it is for people to take responsibility for their own health.

That’s why I’m supportive of Dr. Tom Cowan and his team at the New Biology Clinic

using code dawn18 allows you a reduction on your membership activation fee

Click here to access The New Biology Clinic Website

Dawn 🌹

Extract from The New Biology Clinic website

