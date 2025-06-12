Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 5: Critical Thinking & Logic.

I was delighted to have another conversation with my good friend Jordan Grant, although it’s the first one for my own podcast, to discuss knowledge, logical fallacies, and critical thinking.

Discovering that so much of what we believed to be true is actually not true, whether partially or completely, raises the question: How can we know anything is true?

It’s clear that those who have created most of the ‘systems’, especially the education system, have created them in a way that does not encourage us to understand the importance of critical thinking. Nor are we taught how to analyse information logically and discern whether it contains any ‘truth’ - or not!

But these skills are still available for us to learn.

In fact, I’d say it’s imperative we learn them to help us avoid falling into the many traps resulting from logical fallacies or becoming a victim of the ‘divide and conquer’ strategy.

Join Jordan and me as we discuss how we actually know what we think we know and tear apart the notion that we even need to ‘know’ everything.

Useful Resources

Dr Jordan Grant’s website:

https://www.granthormone.com/

Our previous conversations:

March 2022 - Questioning Authority.

February 2023 - panel discussion with Jordan Grant & Jerneja Tomsic

