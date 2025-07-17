Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 9: Conscious Spell-Casting - Part 1

In Part 1 of this conversation with my good friend Dani Katz, we discuss her background in journalism and how language is being used to manipulate us.

It’s important to remember that language is not merely a communication tool, it is also a highly creative one.

Although ‘positive thinking’ can be useful, it is only one part of the process of creating through language.

It therefore behooves us to become fully aware of the words we use and make sure we cast spells wisely.

