Dawn of Discernment
Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 9: Conscious Spell-Casting - Part 1
Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 9: Conscious Spell-Casting - Part 1

Conversation with Dani Katz
Dawn Lester
Jul 17, 2025
In Part 1 of this conversation with my good friend Dani Katz, we discuss her background in journalism and how language is being used to manipulate us.

It’s important to remember that language is not merely a communication tool, it is also a highly creative one.

Although ‘positive thinking’ can be useful, it is only one part of the process of creating through language.

It therefore behooves us to become fully aware of the words we use and make sure we cast spells wisely.

Dawn 🌹

Part 2 will follow shortly for value exchange subscribers.

Useful Resources:

My Odysee Channel for the video version

Links for Dani’s work

Website: danikatz.com

Her books: https://danikatz.com/books

Locals: danikatz.locals.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/something.dani/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@danikatz:e

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/danikatz

My Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/DawnofDiscernment

Buy me a coffee or a book

Podcast music: Intro and Outro - Eros Love by Harris Heller.

Disclaimer:
The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.
Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.
Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.

© 2025 Dawn Lester
