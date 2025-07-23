Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 10: Healing with Homeopathy

My guest today is my very dear friend Lisa Strbac, a certified Homeopath (LCHE, BSc Hons), international bestselling author, and Integrative Nutrition Health Coach.
She describes herself as being deeply passionate about empowering individuals to take charge of their health with the understanding that true health begins from within.
On her website, under the heading - Why Homeopathy? - she says,
“There is truly nothing else like homeopathy. It’s a system of medicine that doesn’t just mask symptoms but works with the body to restore balance. Learning to use homeopathy at home is one of the most empowering steps you can take for yourself and your family.”
Join us for Part 1 of a fascinating journey into the world of homeopathy.
Dawn 🌹
