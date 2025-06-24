Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 6: Turning Everything The Right Side Up.

Today’s conversation is with my good friend Mark Gober. We discuss the common themes of his 7-book series that seeks to end our upside down view of various aspects of life.
These themes involve challenges to the mainstream view of materialism and determinism and especially the view that consciousness arises from the brain; in other words, that the physical manifests the non-physical. But this idea has never been proven.
So what is consciousness?
Why is it important to contemplate the nature of our thinking?
What are the implications for our everyday lives?
Join us for a fascinating discussion about how we can reverse the upside down view and turn everything the right side up.
