Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 6: Turning Everything The Right Side Up.

Today’s conversation is with my good friend Mark Gober. We discuss the common themes of his 7-book series that seeks to end our upside down view of various aspects of life.

These themes involve challenges to the mainstream view of materialism and determinism and especially the view that consciousness arises from the brain; in other words, that the physical manifests the non-physical. But this idea has never been proven.

So what is consciousness?

Why is it important to contemplate the nature of our thinking?

What are the implications for our everyday lives?

Join us for a fascinating discussion about how we can reverse the upside down view and turn everything the right side up.

Dawn 🌹

Useful Resources:

My Odysee Channel for the video version

How to find and support Mark:

Mark Gober website

Telegram channel - @MarkGoberOfficial

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/markgober_author/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mark.gober.3

X - https://x.com/MarkGoberAuthor

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@markgober6725

Where is My Mind Podcast episodes - including the full length versions - at this link https://www.markgober.com/podcast-sign-up

Mark is also a speaker at the Living Free Festival 2025 in Australia - https://www.livingfreefestival.org/speakers

How To Support Me:

Buy me a coffee or a book

What Really Makes You Ill?

Podcast music: Intro and Outro - Eros Love by Harris Heller.

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.