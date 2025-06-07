Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 4: What If Germs Are Not Our Enemy?

I was delighted to have a conversation with my good friend Dr Marizelle Arce, who I first met in 2023 when we both appeared as speakers on an episode of The End of Covid; the topic of that episode was ‘The Role of Bacteria’.

What we’ve all experienced since 2020 has encouraged many people to revise their approach to health, including how they perceive diseases that are claimed to be caused by so-called ‘viruses’.

But what about bacteria? Or fungi? Or parasites?

What exactly are ‘germs’?

Has any ‘germ’ been shown to be the cause of disease?

If not, what is their true role in the body?

What is pleomorphism and how is it relevant to the health of our body?

What is the ‘terrain paradigm’?

Join Mari and me for a dive into the world of ‘germs’ to answer those questions and discover why she claims that, as in the title of her new book, Germs Are Not Our Enemy.

Useful Resources

Dr Marizelle’s websites:

Dr Marizelle on Substack

