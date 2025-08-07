Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 11: Creating Healthy Homes

My guest today is Lauren Riddei, who I met earlier this year at Confluence. We realised after just a few minutes of talking that we had much in common, especially with respect to our research into and concerns about the environmental factors that play a role in our health.
Lauren’s journey has taken her to understand that our home is more than just where we live; it has a huge impact on our health and well-being.
Her journey of discovery revealed to her the profound connection between our external physical environments (live, work, play) and our internal landscape (psycho-emotional thoughts, feelings, beliefs).
Join us for a fascinating conversation in which we weave all these aspects together.
I decided to make this a single episode that is available to everyone because of the valuable information that Lauren shares later in the conversation.
Dawn 🌹
Useful Resources:
My Odysee Channel for the video version
Lauren’s websites and links
Website: https://www.hausholistics.com/
Hausholistics podcast on YouTube
Hausholistics podcast on Apple
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hausholistics/
Interior Design: https://loulouinteriors.com/
Building Biology website: https://buildingbiologyinstitute.org/find-an-expert/
